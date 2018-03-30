LGBT

Transgender woman to make Broadway history in San Francisco

EMBED </>More Videos

San Francisco will get a sneak peek this spring of an event that will make Broadway history later this summer. (KGO)

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco will get a sneak peek this spring of an event that will make Broadway history later this summer.

On April 10, a transgender woman will debut as the principal actor for the new musical "Head Over Heels."

When Peppermint reprises that role later this year in New York, she will become the first openly transgender woman to headline a Broadway show.

RELATED: First LGBT woman to take top role in California Senate

Peppermint is not new to the spotlight. She was runner-up in last season's "RuPaul's Drag Race" on VH1.

It was during the taping of that reality show that she came out as transgender.

"I had the opportunity to come out and share my story and it seemed to resonate with a lot of people," said Peppermint while rehearsing for the show in San Francisco.

The show is based on a 16th century poem by English Sir Phillip Sidney. The producers will use 19 songs from the 1980s all-female band The Go Go's to tell the story in a modern way.

"It's definitely got female empowerment going on. I like that is it super inclusive, that it is super funny and it is also really touching," said Jane Wiedlin of The Go Go's.

WATCH: The Go Go's talk about the new musical featuring their hit music
EMBED More News Videos

19 songs from The Go Go's will be featured in a new Broadway show that will premiere in San Francisco



"Inclusion of transfolk is something that should be talked about in every job, in every TV show, on every set," said Peppermint.

"Head Over Heels" runs from April 10 to May 6 at San Francisco's Curran Theater.

Click here for more stories about the LGBT community.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmusicalmusicbroadwaytransgenderlgbtentertainmentabc7 originalsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LGBT
Bill banning gay conversion therapy closer to becoming CA law
Baker who won same-sex wedding cake case sues Colorado over new bias case
Gay man claims he was denied flowers for his wedding
Price surge for HIV drug pushing it out of reach for many
SoCal boy's death may have been motivated by homophobia
More lgbt
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News