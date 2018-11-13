Travel from San Jose to Mexico City on the cheap

It's the oldest capital city in the Americas, rich in history and culture, and a major economic center in the region today. In addition to Aztec ruins, the city has the world's largest single-metropolitan concentration of museums, plus extensive art galleries, concert halls, and theaters. And the city's 16 boroughs and many colorful neighborhoods offer an abundance of shopping, restaurants, bars, and nightlife.
It's more doable than you think. According to travel site Skyscanner, there are plenty of flights from San Jose to Mexico City in the next few months, and the prices aren't too shabby.
So if you're looking for a change of scenery, here are some deals to put on your to-do list.
Flights
The cheapest flights between San Jose and Mexico City are if you leave on February 26 and return from Mexico on March 4. Frontier Airlines currently has tickets for $333, roundtrip.
There are also deals to be had in December. If you fly out of San Jose on December 6 and return from Mexico City on December 10, Frontier Airlines can get you there and back for $346 roundtrip.
Hotels
To plan your accommodations, here are some of Mexico City's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The Four Seasons Mexico City (Paseo de la Reforma 500 Colonia Juarez)
If you're looking to treat yourself, consider The Four Seasons Mexico City. The hotel has a 4.9-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $179.
Set in the heart of Mexico City on the busy Paseo de la Reforma, this luxury hotel is close to the Monumento a los Ninos Heroes and Monumento a los Heroes de la Independencia.
The St. Regis Mexico City (Paseo de la Reforma 439)
Or, you can opt to try The St. Regis Mexico City, which has rooms for $255/night.
Restaurants
If you're looking to snag a bite at one of Mexico City's many quality eateries, here are two popular culinary destinations from Skyscanner's listings that will help keep you satiated.
Panaderia Rosetta (Colima 179)
One of Mexico City's most popular restaurants is Panaderia Rosetta, which has an average of 4.9 stars out of 10 reviews on Skyscanner.
"This is the sister bakery to Rosetta," wrote visitor Leila. "It's a very cozy breakfast spot with only a few bar stools for seating. Get there early to get your hands on the good pastries."
El Moro (Eje Central Lazaro Cardenas, 42)
Another popular dining destination is El Moro, with 4.8 stars from 17 reviews.
"Delicious churros," wrote reviewer Claudia. "This tranquil little place serves delicious, crispy flaky churros that are best eaten dipped in a hot chocolate sauce."
Attractions
Not sure what to do in Mexico City, besides eat and drink? Here are a few recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.
Kiosco Morisco de Santa Maria la Ribera (Calle Salvador Diaz Miron)
The top-rated visitor attraction in Mexico City, according to Skyscanner, is Kiosco Morisco de Santa Maria la Ribera.
The Palacio de Bellas Artes (Avenida Juarez y Eje Lazaro Cardenas)
The Palacio de Bellas Artes is another popular destination.
Inaugurated in 1934, the Palacio de Bellas Artes in Mexico City is a major cultural center where you can attend poetry readings, operas, dance recitals, art shows and more.
Its construction began in 1904 but it took three decades to complete due to the Mexican Revolution and complications during the building process. Inside, you'll find murals by renowned artists, such as Rufino Tamayo and Diego Rivera.