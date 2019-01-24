ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Travel watch: Phoenix hosts spring training, with cheap flights from Oakland

Photo: iStock

By Hoodline
Spring training is an annual tradition, attracting baseball fans from across the country to Phoenix, Arizona. As 15 major league teams warm up for the season ahead, balmy weather, cheap tickets and the opportunity to ditch the winter doldrums are a major draw -- with front-row views of top-tier players.

February and March are the time to go, and visitors can consult the spring training schedule to plan a visit around their favorite team's matchups.

It's more doable than you think. According to travel site Skyscanner, there are plenty of flights from Oakland to Phoenix in that time frame, and the prices aren't too shabby.

So if you're looking for a change of scenery, here are some deals to put on your to-do list.

Flight deals to Phoenix




Currently, the cheapest flights between Oakland and Phoenix are set to depart on February 27 and return from Arizona on March 2. Allegiant Air currently has roundtrip tickets for $111.

There are also deals to be had later in February. If you fly out of Oakland on February 28 and return from Phoenix on March 4, American Airlines can get you there and back for $203 roundtrip.

Top Phoenix hotels




To plan your accommodations, here are two of the Phoenix area's top-rated hotels, according to Skyscanner. We selected them based on price, proximity to things to do and customer satisfaction.

Talking Stick Resort (9800 Talking Stick Way)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

For an all-around top recommendation, consider the Talking Stick Resort. The hotel has a 4.8-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $149.

This AAA Four Diamond property in Scottsdale features 496 rooms and suites with unparalleled views of the Sonoran Desert, plus multiple dining options, several lounges, two championship golf courses, a 650-seat showroom with live entertainment, a state-of-the-art casino, outdoor pools and a 13,000-square-foot luxury rejuvenation spa.

The JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa Phoenix (5350 E. Marriott Drive)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

If you're looking to splurge on top quality, try The JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa Phoenix. The 4.9-star hotel has rooms for $263/night. This luxury resort is located near the Desert Ridge Marketplace and the Musical Instrument Museum.

Top picks for dining and drinking




Don't miss Phoenix's food scene, with plenty of popular spots to get your fill of local cuisine. Here are a few of the top-rated eateries from Skyscanner's listings.

Postino Central (5144 N. Central Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

One of Phoenix's most popular restaurants is Postino Central, which has an average of 4.9 stars out of 91 reviews on Skyscanner.

"An adorable adaptive project that converted a mid-century modern post office into a wine and bruschetta haven in the middle of our neighborhood," wrote reviewer Alexandra.

True Food Kitchen (2502 E. Camelback Road)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Also worth considering is True Food Kitchen at Biltmore Fashion Park, conveniently located off East Camelback Road and 24th Street in Phoenix.

"An absolute must for healthy eaters and comfort foodies alike," wrote Alison. "We take all our out-of-town guests here and everyone raves about it."

Oregano's Pizza Bistro (1008 E. Camelback Road)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Finally, there's Oregano's Pizza Bistro.

Oregano's is a Chicago-style pizzeria serving thin- and stuffed-crust pizzas, unique pasta dishes, huge salads and specialty drinks. It features patio dining and big band music.

Featured local attractions




To round out your trip, Phoenix offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are a couple of top recommendations, based on Skyscanner's descriptions and reviews.

Chase Field (401 E. Jefferson St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

First up is Chase Field.

Baseball fans know that the place to be on a warm Phoenix night is in the stands of Chase Field, watching the Arizona Diamondbacks. No worries about excessive heat, since the Field has a retractable roof keeping things nice and comfortable.

The Arizona Science Center (600 E. Washington St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner

Then, there's the Arizona Science Center.

With over 350 interactive exhibits, a range of free presentations and a massive IMAX theater, you can spend the whole day learning and exploring.

"Four floors of fun for kids of all ages," wrote reviewer Colin. "While many of the permanent exhibits lean toward actual young people -- and will be crawling with them during normal hours -- the special exhibits, films and lectures have plenty to offer for adults."
