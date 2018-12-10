Travel watch: San Francisco to Las Vegas, and back again

The self-proclaimed Entertainment Capital of the World has a thriving Downtown Arts District, several museums, dozens of parks and a world-class center for the performing arts. Its iconic casino-hotels offer extensive shopping, dining, pools, live shows and nightlife.
Whether you're trying to get away ASAP or you're looking to plan your travels around upcoming deals, take a look at these forthcoming flights between San Francisco and Las Vegas, which we pulled from travel site Skyscanner.
We've also included top-rated hotels, restaurants and attractions in Las Vegas, to get you excited about your next excursion.
Flight deals to Las Vegas
The cheapest flights between San Francisco and Las Vegas are if you leave on February 23 and return from Nevada on February 27. Frontier Airlines currently has tickets for $53, roundtrip.
There are also deals to be had in January. If you fly out of San Francisco on January 12 and return from Las Vegas on January 16, Frontier Airlines can get you there and back for $96 roundtrip.
Top Las Vegas hotels
To plan your accommodations, here are some of Las Vegas's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The Bellagio Las Vegas (3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking to splurge on top quality, consider The Bellagio Las Vegas. The hotel has a 4.5-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $149.
The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino (3355 Las Vegas Blvd. South)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Another option is The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino. The 4.3-star hotel has rooms for $149/night.
Featured Las Vegas restaurants
Don't miss Las Vegas's food scene, with plenty of popular spots to get your fill of local cuisine. Here are a few of the top-rated eateries from Skyscanner's listings.
Mon Ami Gabi (3655 S. Las Vegas Blvd.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking for a local favorite, head to Mon Ami Gabi, which has an average of 4.5 stars out of 86 reviews on Skyscanner.
"This is my favorite restaurant in Las Vegas and it's surprisingly very well priced," wrote visitor Anna. "Grab a seat on the patio to see the Bellagio fountains. My favorite is steak with the blue cheese topping."
Eat (707 E. Carson Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Another popular dining destination is Eat, with five stars from eight reviews.
"I had the pleasure of meeting Natalie Young, owner of the downtown Las Vegas brunch joint Eat when I came in to check out the hot spot that has been showered with accolades and rave reviews, including being featured on Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown,' " wrote reviewer Gabrielle. "Ms. Young's secret to her success appears to be that she keeps things simple with fresh, high-quality ingredients prepared from scratch."
PublicUs (1126 Fremont St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking for a solid place to grab some coffee, plan to visit PublicUs.
"A hipster coffee shop in Downtown Las Vegas with free parking, a clean restroom and live plants in a relaxing atmosphere," wrote Nadine.
Featured Las Vegas attractions
Not sure what to do in Las Vegas, besides eat and drink? Here are a few recommendations, provided by Skyscanner.
Las Vegas Strip (Las Vegas Boulevard)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
First up is the Las Vegas Strip.
Four miles of fun, decadence, fantastic shopping, dining and gambling is what lures people from around the world back to Vegas again and again. From the Mandalay Bay in the south to the Stratosphere in the north, "The Strip" is where the action is.
Fountains at Bellagio (3600 S. Las Vegas Blvd.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Then, there's Fountains at Bellagio.
Fountains shoot 250 feet into the air to the accompaniment of a symphony every 30 minutes. That is, until 7 p.m. After that, the spectacular display happens every 15 minutes. This is Las Vegas, after all.
The Fremont Street Experience (425 Fremont St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Lastly, consider checking out The Fremont Street Experience.
The Fremont Street Experience is an outdoor pedestrian mall (free entry). Its principle attraction is a massive barrel vault canopy screen that hangs over four of the mall's five blocks. This canopy is famous for its wild light shows that happen every night.