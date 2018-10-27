Travel Watch: San Francisco to Seattle is worth a quick trip

Home to tech giants, research institutions and major professional sports teams, Seattle manages to maintain a local feel, offering residents and tourists plenty of street festivals, performing arts, scenic parks, and neighborhoods with character.
It's more doable than you think. According to travel site Skyscanner, there are plenty of flights from San Francisco to Seattle in the next few months, and the prices aren't too shabby.
So, if you're looking for a change of scenery, here are some deals to put on your to-do list.
Flights
The cheapest flights between San Francisco and Seattle are if you leave on November 28 and return from Washington on December 1. Alaska Airlines currently has roundtrip tickets for $106.
There are also deals to be had later in November. If you fly out of San Francisco on November 29 and return from Seattle on December 3, American Airlines can get you there and back for $152 roundtrip.
Hotels
To plan your stay, here are some of Seattle's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The Green Tortoise Hostel (105 1/2 Pike St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
For an all-around top recommendation, consider The Green Tortoise Hostel. The hotel has a five-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $132.
The Inn at El Gaucho (2505 First Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay, try The Inn at El Gaucho. Rooms are currently set at $93/night.
The Seattle Airport Marriott (3201 S. 176th St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
A third option is The Seattle Airport Marriott. The 4.8-star hotel has rooms for $109/night.
Restaurants
If you're looking for a popular spot to grab a bite, Seattle has plenty of excellent eateries to choose from. Here are a few from Skyscanner's listings to help you get started.
Beecher's Handmade Cheese (1600 Pike Place)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
One of Seattle's most popular restaurants is Beecher's Handmade Cheese, which has an average of 4.5 stars out of 92 reviews on Skyscanner.
In Seattle's historic Pike Place Market and New York's Flatiron District, visitors flock to see how expert cheesemakers transform a vat of creamy white milk using techniques that have worked for 5,000 years.
"I'm making a trip to Seattle solely to get Beecher's Mac and Cheese, " wrote visitor Sophia. "If you end up loving it, there's a Beecher's at the airport, so you can bring home that yummy goodness!"
Pike Place Chowder (1530 Post Alley)
Another popular dining destination is Pike Place Chowder, with 4.6 stars from 71 reviews.
Nothing says Seattle like the Space Needle and the Public Market. And nothing speaks chowder like the Pike Place Chowder.
"Best chowder I've had to-date, " wrote reviewer George. "The wait isn't too bad. Grab a drink next door at Rachel's Ginger Beer and put it in a coffee cup!"
Pike Place Fish Market Inc (86 Pike St.)
Also worth considering is Pike Place Fish Market Inc.
"Salmon on top of the spinach salad was amazingly moist and the root beer float was decadent, " wrote Christine.
Piroshky Piroshky (1908 Pike Place)
Finally, there's Piroshky Piroshky.
Piroshky Piroshky bakery was started in October of 1992 by the Kotelnikov family. The word Piroshky origi-nates from the Russian word "pir"which means feast. It is a hand-held meal in the form a stuffed pie with a variety of fillings.
"I'm a meat & cheese girl, so I stick with the plain piroshkys but they have tons of options available," wrote Carolynn.
Attractions
Seattle is also full of sites to visit and explore. Here are some popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner's listings.
Pike Place Market (85 Pike St., Room 500)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
First up is Pike Place Market.
Ranked Seattle's top attraction by Skycanner, Pike Place Market is arguably one of the city's most popular destinations. Home to the second location of the original Starbucks store, the market first opened in 1907.
In addition to the market stalls, buskers and street performers are a popular fixture of the market.
"There's fresh and local produce, and artisan foods, " wrote visitor Walking Wanderer. "The fish sellers are entertaining, and it's a great place to buy flowers."
The Space Needle (400 Broad St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
The Space Needle is another popular destination.
The iconic landmark left by the 1962 World's Fair, the Space Needle comprises the most recognizable feature of one of the most famous skylines in the world.
Climb to the top for 360 views of Seattle or stop by the rotating restaurant, Skyline, which serves up dizzying dishes and a rare experience.
"You can't miss the Space Needle when in Seattle, " wrote visitor Juno. "I actually love looking at it when I fly in to Seattle. The area around it is also very charming to walk around."
Chihuly Garden and Glass (305 Harrison St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Lastly, spend some time at Chihuly Garden and Glass, which has an average of 4.8 stars out of 168 reviews on Skycanner.
This Seattle attraction features art from Washington native Dave Chihuly, whose work has been featured in 200 museum collections worldwide. Take tours daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and learn more about the galleries of the Exhibition, Glasshouse and Garden. If you want to avoid the crowds, drop by after 6 p.m.
"Beautiful glass sculptures by Chihuly, " wrote visitor Steven. "You can take as many photos as you'd like. Worth the price of admission."