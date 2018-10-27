Travel Watch: See why Denver is the place to visit

Thanks in part to its breathtaking mountain views, vibrant food scene and proximity to outdoor adventures, the New York Times named the city one of the top places to visit in 2018. If you're looking to explore Denver, plan to visit Coors Field or head to the Golden Triangle Creative District near downtown. The up-and-coming arts center has a lot to offer, including world-class galleries and museums.
Whether you're ready to jet set now or you're looking to plan your travels around upcoming deals, take a look at these forthcoming flights between Oakland and Denver, which we pulled from travel site Skyscanner.
We've also included popular hotels, restaurants, and attractions in Denver, to get you excited about your next excursion.
(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
Flights
Currently, the cheapest flights between Oakland and Denver are if you leave on December 7 and return from Colorado on December 11. Spirit Airlines currently has roundtrip, nonstop tickets for $146.
There are also deals to be had in November. If you fly out of Oakland on November 30 and return from Denver on December 4, Spirit Airlines can get you there and back for $147 roundtrip.
Hotels
To plan your accommodations, here are some of Denver's top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner's listings based on price and customer satisfaction.
The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa (321 17th St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking to treat yourself, consider The Brown Palace Hotel and Spa. The hotel has a 4.9-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $169.
The Hyatt Regency Denver At Colorado Convention Center (650 15th St.)
If you're looking for an inexpensive place to stay, try The Hyatt Regency Denver At Colorado Convention Center. Rooms are currently set at $76/night.
Set in the heart of Denver, this hotel is close to the Colorado Convention Center, the United States Mint, as well as the Denver Art Museum. Additional attractions include the 16th Street Mall.
The Embassy Suites Denver - Downtown / Convention Center (1420 Stout St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
A third option is The Embassy Suites Denver - Downtown / Convention Center. The 4.6-star hotel has rooms for $159/night. This hotel puts you right next door to all the activity of the Denver Convention Center.
Restaurants
Don't miss Denver's food scene, with plenty of popular spots to get your fill of local cuisine. Here are a few of the top-rated eateries from Skyscanner's listings.
Snooze an A.M. Eatery (1701 Wynkoop St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
If you're looking for a local favorite, head to Snooze an A.M. Eatery, which has an average of 4.7 stars out of 72 reviews on Skyscanner.
The menu is loaded with egg dishes, sandwiches, and a long list of pancakes to try . Top off your meal with a Bloody Mary or mimosa.
"This restaurant is one to write home about," wrote visitor Mikayla. "I recommend the Blueberry Danish Pancakes, "Freaky Friday" Pancakes (for the peanut butter lovers out there), and The Orange Snoozious."
Colorado Convention Center (700 14th St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Another popular dining destination is Colorado Convention Center, with 4.9 stars from 55 reviews.
At 2.2 million square feet, this Center is currently the 12th largest one in the United States. Distinguished by a Blue Bear sculpture outside, the center opened in 1990 to host the NBA Draft for the Denver Nuggets. Look for other events--the American Beer Festival, Denver Comic Con, bike expos and more--held at the Center throughout the year.
Root Down (1600 W. 33rd Ave.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Also worth considering is Root Down.
Located in a converted gas station, this farm-to-table restaurant offers American fare with a global influence. It's considered one of Denver's new hot spots and popular with locals who flock here for happy hour.
On its dinner, brunch and dessert menus, you'll find dishes made with organic, natural and locally sourced ingredients. The restaurant offers vegetarian, vegan, raw and gluten-free food options.
"I had brunch here--steak and eggs. The steak was perfect," wrote Nathan. "Amazing, tasty food. I want to go back already!"
Sushi Den (1487 S. Pearl St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Finally, there's Sushi Den. With an average of five stars out of 27 reviews on Skyscanner, this sushi restaurant is getting positive attention.
Since 1985, Sushi Den has been regarded as one of the premiere sushi and Japanese restaurants in the U.S.
"Great atmosphere and fantastic sushi. The drinks are wonderful, too," wrote Adam.
Attractions
To round out your trip, Denver offers plenty of popular attractions worth visiting. Here are some top recommendations, based on Skyscanner's descriptions and reviews.
Williams & Graham (3160 Tejon St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
First, there's Williams & Graham.
Voted one of the top 50 bars, Williams and Graham offers a speakeasy experience in the LOHI neighborhood. Upon entering, you'll see a library with bookshelves that open to reveal a bar.
"Denver isn't known for its fancy drinks, so this place is a real gem," wrote visitor Matthew. "The bartenders are incredibly knowledgable about their drinks and the history of booze."
Coors Field (2001 Blake St.)
Photo: Trip by Skyscanner
Then, spend some time at Coors Field.
Coors Field is the home of the Colorado Rockies baseball team. Located in Denver, the venue is named after the Coors Brewing Company, which is also based in Colorado. The first official baseball game played at Coors Field was on April 26, 1995 when the Rockies beat the New York Mets.
"Whether they win or lose, you'll enjoy a spectacular view of the mountains and a beautiful ballpark," wrote visitor Holly. "Try and sit up high on the first base side, and watch the sun set over the Rocky Mountains!"