ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Tyler Perry offers Geoffrey Owens a job after Trader Joe's job shaming controversy: 'I was moved by him'

EMBED </>More Videos

Actor Geoffrey Owens talks to ''Good Morning America'' about the ''job shaming'' controversy, saying he doesn't want anyone to feel sorry for him for having a job at Trader Joe's. (''Good Morning America'')

Just days after photos of Geoffrey Owens working at Trader Joe's circulated and led to cries of job shaming, the actor has been offered a job by Tyler Perry.

"I know a lot of people in the business, in Hollywood, that refuse to go to work when they're between acting gigs. So when I saw that, I was moved by him. That's the true measure of a man, the true measure of an artist," Perry told Good Morning America on Wednesday. "I have such tremendous respect for a man who has no pride about working."

RELATED: 'The Cosby Show' actor Geoffrey Owens on Trader Joe's job shaming controversy

Perry, who created The Haves and the Have Nots on OWN, posted the offer shortly after The Cosby Show actor spoke to GMA on Tuesday. During that interview, Owens said that at first he was hurt by the attention but he was later encouraged by all the support.



Owens, who told GMA that he didn't want to be handed jobs because of the attention surrounding the story, had only positive things to say about Perry's offer.

"It's certainly very generous of him to even put that out there. It's very encouraging," he said.

ABC News reports that Owens and Perry have worked something out but didn't elaborate.

"They have talked and he's going to be going down to Atlanta," Robin Roberts said after speaking with Perry.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenttrader joe'sactorhollywoodtelevisioncareers
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Sweet-tooths rejoice! Candytopia experience arrives in San Francisco
THIS IS CANDYTOPIA: A sugar-coated dreamscape hidden in San Francisco
Colton Underwood is the next 'Bachelor'
LA County DA: No charges filed against Kevin Spacey, Steven Seagal, Anthony Anderson
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Report: Raiders threaten to leave Oakland early if city files lawsuit
Toyota recalls 192K hybrid models over fire hazard
Reports: Palo Alto plane crash survivors are mother and daughter, pilot killed
SoCal couple arrested for allegedly carjacking Uber in Sausalito, parking it in SF
Bay Area Army veteran who encouraged Kap to take a knee addresses new Nike ad
Tropical Storm Gordon makes landfall in Mississippi; 1 death reported from storm
Timeline of Kaepernick's push for social justice
Sweet-tooths rejoice! Candytopia experience arrives in San Francisco
Show More
Mystery Writers Conference to help wordsmiths network in Corte Madera
THIS IS CANDYTOPIA: A sugar-coated dreamscape hidden in San Francisco
Trump SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh in hot water after hearing
Vet who suggested Kaepernick kneel reacts to Nike deal
Fraternity group votes to ban hard alcohol at houses
More News