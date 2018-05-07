ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

U2 fans line up early for big concert at SAP Center in San Jose

EMBED </>More Videos

Over 150 U2 fans started lining up early Monday morning in front of the SAP Center in San Jose ahead of the big concert. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Over 150 U2 fans started lining up early Monday morning in front of the SAP Center in San Jose ahead of the big concert.

The U2 fan base has a system where people with general admission floor seats are given a number for their place in line. They line up orderly on the morning of the concert until the wristbands are given out at 9 a.m.

Some told ABC7 News they have been lined up since this past Friday afternoon.

VIDEO: U2 breaks concert curfew in Santa Clara
EMBED More News Videos

Wednesday's U2 concert at Levi's Stadium created a traffic crunch coming and going, but was to be expected. The big unknown was whether the concert would end in time for the venue's 10 p.m. curfew.



Once they get their wristbands, they will return at 5 p.m. when they'll be let in to the concert venue.

This is U2's eXPERIENCE & iNNOCENCE Tour 2018

They play Monday, May 7 and Tuesday, May 8 in San Jose.

The concert is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

The concert is sold out, but you may be able to get tickets on re-seller websites.

Click here to see if tickets are still available.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritymusicmusic newsconcertSAPSan Jose
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Show More
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
DA investigating after deputy says on body cam he's recorded attorney-client conversations
More News