UK indie band Her's killed while driving to Santa Ana show

LONDON -- A record label says both members of British indie duo Her's have been killed in a car accident in Arizona.Heist or Hit says in a statement that Stephen Fitzpatrick and Audun Laading died alongside their tour manager Trevor Engelbrektson in a collision early Wednesday.They had performed in Phoenix, Arizona and were driving to a show in Santa Ana, California.Authorities in Arizona say a pickup truck and a van collided head-on about 75 miles west of Phoenix, killing the truck's driver and three people in the van. Officials did not name the victims.The Liverpool-based duo released its debut album, "Invitation to Her's," last year.The record company said in a statement: "We are all heartbroken. Their energy, vibrancy and talent came to define our label."