SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Union City boy with a talent for tickling the ivories will soon be seen on an ABC show. Jaidyn Tyler played his heart out on ABC's new show "Kids Say the Darndest Things."Tyler stopped by the ABC7 News studios to show off his skills on the keyboard.You can see "Kids Say the Darndest Things" on Sunday at 8 pm on ABC. If you think your kids should be on the show go here