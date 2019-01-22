NETFLIX

'Unsolved Mysteries' true crime series getting Netflix reboot

Netflix is seen on a computer screen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

LOS GATOS, Calif. --
Netflix says the true crime series "Unsolved Mysteries" is getting a reboot.

The original producers of the show are teaming up with the team behind the wildly popular "Stranger Things" series for a modern take on the classic series.

Netflix said in the release that, "Each episode will focus on one mystery and once again will look to viewers to help aid investigators in closing the book on long outstanding cases."

The original series ran for 11 seasons with 260 episodes that covered 1,000 true crime stories. It received six Emmy nominations.

The new series will feature 12 episodes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentnetflixunsolved crimemysterytelevisionreality televisioninvestigationhomicide investigationhomicidemurderpoliceLos Gatos
NETFLIX
Netflix is raising prices
Police say Utah teen crashed car during 'Bird Box Challenge'
New software may put an end to Netflix password sharing
Teen stays up late watching Netflix, saves family from fire
More netflix
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscar nominations snubs and surprises
Here are your 2019 Oscar nominees
Will this year's Best Picture be a box office hit?
Oscars 2019: What to know
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
BART approval rating reportedly hits record low
Family of incapacitated woman who gave birth at care facility releases statement
Search underway after innocent grandma killed in SJ shooting
Berkeley to consider ordinance to reduce waste
'How do you draw an X?' - the latest viral sensation
Starbucks now delivering in SF -- we gave it a try
Warriors' Draymond Green engaged to TV personality Hazel Renee
Alyssa Milano: 'MAGA hat is the new white hood'
Show More
Mom of newborn twins missing since leaving bar 3 weeks ago
LAUSD, teachers union reach tentative agreement to end strike
'Miracle puppy' survives attempted euthanasia, finds forever home
Here are your 2019 Oscar nominees
Oscars 2019: What to know
More News