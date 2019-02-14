Valentine ideas for singles and last minutes plans for couples

Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Thursday, February 14, 2019 10:56AM
Single and looking to mingle this
Valentine's Day
? We partnered with
Hoodline
to find some events going on for Valentine's Day that caters to singles.
Speed dating
F*ck Valentine's Day
Valentine Goat Party
Picasso portraits
You can also find some last-minute gift ideas if you forgot to get your sweetheart something:
Tickets to SoFar sounds
Tickets for a meal with Feastly
See more stories, photos and videos on
Valentine's Day
.
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
