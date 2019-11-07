Arts & Entertainment

Veterans win big playing 'Wheel of Fortune'

By Karl Schmid
CULVER CITY, Calif. -- Veterans Week is in full spin on America's favorite game, "Wheel of Fortune."

"Wheel of Fortune" is featuring veterans from all branches of the military as contestants. As part of the week-long salute to those who have served, contestants compete to win once-in-a-lifetime vacations, new cars and cash prizes by spinning the Wheel. Contestants have the opportunity to win nearly $300,000 in cash and prizes throughout veterans week!

On The Red Carpet host Karl Schmid caught up with hosts Pat Sajak and Vanna White to find out why veterans week is so special to them.

"It's one of my favorite weeks...There's something heartwarming about it and it does make me feel like we are giving back something," says White.

As a veteran himself, Sajak finds veterans week very important and also lends some advice to contestants spinning to win. "If you don't buy vowels, you're not going to win," says Sajak, "It is the single most important strategy."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsouthern californiaveteranswheel of fortunegame show
Copyright © 2019 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kincade firefighters save family treasures from burning home
US: Saudis recruited Twitter workers to spy on users
San Francisco District Attorney race too close to call
2019 Bay Area Election Results
Escaped Monterey Co. Jail inmates captured, sheriff says
Pittsburg teacher inspires students with Lizzo song
Border collie makes two-point shot with his nose
Show More
Mom, son disguised $200K as tamales, authorities say
49ers prepare for Monday Night Showdown against Seahawks on ABC7
More elevator attendants, new fare gate at SF BART stations
Miniature Shetland pony makes grandmother's day
Detained person not involved in killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
More TOP STORIES News