FOOD

VIDEO: Here are the delicious foods making mouths sing at Outside Lands

EMBED </>More Videos

If you couldn't make it to Outside Lands, you weren't just missing the music. The festival has become a foodie's dream with so many new flavors to try, they'll make your mouth sing!

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Outside Lands is back in its 11th year with some incredible food and drink options, featuring 83-restaurants, 41-wineries, 30 breweries and 6 cockatail bars!

Of course we couldn't get to all 200 unique menu items but ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim tried her best at some festival favorites.

RELATED: Outside Lands 2018: Why is it called that?

4505 Meats owner started making pork rinds in his apartment and now he and his restaurant are in their 8th year dishing up burgers, fries and chicarones to thousands of loyal fans.

Michelin Star restaurant Trestle was given the challenge of making festival food with an upcale twist and came up with tater tots loaded with burrata cheese and roasted broccolini.

San Francisco's own Guittard chocolate has been in business over 150 years and this year is offering a drinkable chocolate bar with toppings such as nuts and other candy pieces.

RELATED: Outside Lands 2018: The Weeknd kicks off 3-day music festival in San Francisco

By Sunday night, they'll serve 400 pounds of chocolate to festival-goers! Guittard partnered up with Dropbox to make chocolate Painted Ladies to display at their booth.

Over at Cheese Lands, Cypress Grove creamery is serving up their classic "Humboldt Fog" cheese, named after the Bay Area's iconic weather conditions. Their cheese are made from fresh goat and sheep milk cheese.

Hendrick's Gin is the only gin producer infusing their liquor with English cucumbers and Bulgarian rose. Their cocktails at Outside Lands are served alongside a giant cucumber slicer which automatically slices cucumbers and serves them via a conveyor belt for guests to have dropped into their drinks.

For more stories, photos, and video on recent music festivals, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentlive musicoutdoor musicconcertfestivalfoodfoodiebay area eventswhere you liverestaurantSan FranciscoGolden Gate Park
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Outside Lands 2018: Why is it called that?
Outside Lands: The Weeknd kicks off 3-day music festival
FOOD
Over 400 now sickened from parasite linked to McDonald's salads
What Really Matters: Swimming in Chemical Soup
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: SusieCakes, Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History
Bear breaks into car for tasty snack at Lake Tahoe
More food
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Day 2 of Outside Lands music festival wraps with Florence and the Machine
Outside Lands: The Weeknd kicks off 3-day music festival
Epic jazz showcase at San Jose Jazz Summer Fest 2018
Outside Lands 2018: Why is it called that?
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
2 18-year-olds die in Walnut Creek crash, teen driver faces DUI, manslaughter charges
Decomposing body found in column of SoCal supermarket
Charlottesville victim's mother: 'So much healing to do'
4 arrested in Charlottesville rallies
North Berkeley BART station reopens after major medical emergency
VIDEO: Dashcam catches plane landing on San Leandro freeway
Carr Fire evacuees find fish alive, fed by firefighters
Man arrested for 4th DUI after deadly Oakland crash
Show More
Unite the Right rally supporters dwarfed by counter-protesters in DC
WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at NJ car dealership
Small plane lands on I-580 in San Leandro, no one hurt
$2.26 billion Salesforce Transit Center opens to huge crowds
SF Giants retire Barry Bonds' No. 25 in AT&T Park ceremony
More News