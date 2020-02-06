Arts & Entertainment

Viola Davis to play Michelle Obama in new 'First Ladies' series on Showtime

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Academy Award winner Viola Davis is getting ready to take on a new role portraying former First Lady Michelle Obama in a new series called, "First Ladies".

Davis confirmed the news on Twitter saying, "Sooo proud!!! Honoring and elevating these powerful, worthy Queens with respect."

The Showtime series will focus on the personal and political lives of first ladies throughout America's history. The first season will feature Michelle Obama, Eleanor Roosevelt and Betty Ford, according to Variety.

The latter two roles have yet to be cast.

"Having Viola Davis play Michelle Obama is a dream come true, and we couldn't be luckier to have her extraordinary talent to help launch this series," said Jana Winograde, President of Entertainment at Showtime, in a statement.

Davis is getting ready to say goodbye to ABC's "How to Get Away with Murder," which will air its final episode in the spring.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwashington d.c.buzzworthyhistorythe white househow to get away with murderviola davispoliticsmichelle obamau.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: Whistleblower doctor in China has died
VOTE: Which dress should ABC7's Dion Lim wear to the Oscars?
Warriors trade D'Angelo Russell to Minnesota, ESPN reports
No ban on Google at this year's SF Pride Parade
Andrew Yang's 'Yang Gang' drives his unconventional campaign
2020 Primary Election: Here's how California counts delegates
Latest updates on coronavirus outbreak in US
Show More
Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies after acquittal
CHP investigating 2nd shooting in East Bay in less than 24 hours
Trump holds up newspapers with 'ACQUITTED' headlines
Pelosi's daughter explains ripping of Trump's speech
WATCH IN 60: Google allowed in Pride Parade, driver license photo bill, new program at Pittsburg High
More TOP STORIES News