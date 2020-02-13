Arts & Entertainment

VFX artists react to 'Cats' jab at Oscars: 'Best visual effects' could not help 'story told badly'

LOS ANGELES -- Visual effects artists behind "Cats" are not finding James Corden's and Rebel Wilson's Oscars diss very funny.

The comedic duo walked onto the Oscars stage Sunday dressed head to toe in their full "Cats" regalia as audience members laughed.

"As cast members of the motion picture cats, nobody more than us understands the importance of good visual effects," they said in their bit.

This joke referenced the movie's "digital fur technology," but the Visual Effects Society wanted to make sure graphic artists weren't blamed for the universally panned movie's poor box office performance.

"The best visual effects in the world will not compensate for a story told badly," the society said in a statement. "On a night that is all about honoring the work of talented artists, it is immensely disappointing that The Academy made visual effects the butt of a joke."

Yves McCrae, an artist who worked on "Cats," also tweeted about the jab.

"Hey guys I haven't watched all of the Oscars but I assume these two were really classy and thanked me for working 80 hour weeks right up until I was laid off and the studio closed, right?" the tweet read.



McCrae said the VFX team knew "Cats" wouldn't be the most polished project but everyone tried their hardest.

"No one wanted it to fail," he said.

The movie received scathing reviews, with WABC-TV's Sandy Kenyon saying it deserved "a special place in movie hell."

RELATED: 'Sonic the Hedgehog' trailer gives fans the creeps
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsmovie newsu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Michelle Obama Elementary to be new name of Richmond school
Chaotic scene in SF's Mission District after car slams into pedestrians
AccuWeather forecast: Morning fog, cooling trend continues
LIVE: Update on search for missing SC girl, 6
Man dies in horrific high-speed crash in Vallejo
6.9 quake hits off northern Japan; no tsunami danger
Here's how unaffiliated CA voters could influence outcome of primary
Show More
2020 hopefuls look ahead to Super Tuesday
Gerber launches national photo search for its next 'Spokesbaby'
Colin Kaepernick to release memoir
Bay Area family finally reunited after coronavirus quarantine
Bail denied for former star witness in Hillsborough heiress murder case
More TOP STORIES News