Walmart yodeling boy Mason Ramsey yodels his way to Coachella

Mason Ramsey, the 11-year-old who went viral after yodeling in Walmart, has a new place to show off his pipes: Coachella. (Natt Lim/Getty Images for Coachella)

INDIO, Calif. --
Mason Ramsey, the 11-year-old who went viral after yodeling in Walmart, has a new place to show off his pipes: Coachella.

Clad in his signature cowboy hat, bowtie and belt buckle, the young Illinois singer performed Hank Williams' "Lovesick Blues," the same tune that propelled him to internet stardom just weeks ago.


Electronic DJ Whethan introduced Ramsey at the end of his set. Ramsey's audience included none other than Justin Bieber, who also ascended to the pop culture stratosphere when his performances went viral on YouTube nearly a decade ago.

The two met backstage and took photos together, and video shot by fans in the crowd showed Bieber dancing along to Ramsey's performance.

In late March, footage surfaced of Ramsey performing in the aisle of an Illinois Walmart. It's since amassed tens of millions of views, and Ramsey has made the rounds on talk shows and garnered more than a million followers on his Instagram account.

