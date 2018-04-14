INDIO, Calif. --Mason Ramsey, the 11-year-old who went viral after yodeling in Walmart, has a new place to show off his pipes: Coachella.
Clad in his signature cowboy hat, bowtie and belt buckle, the young Illinois singer performed Hank Williams' "Lovesick Blues," the same tune that propelled him to internet stardom just weeks ago.
Yodel Boy Coachella 2018 pic.twitter.com/uDh4iMCOtS— Nick (@nick_fedail) April 13, 2018
Electronic DJ Whethan introduced Ramsey at the end of his set. Ramsey's audience included none other than Justin Bieber, who also ascended to the pop culture stratosphere when his performances went viral on YouTube nearly a decade ago.
The two met backstage and took photos together, and video shot by fans in the crowd showed Bieber dancing along to Ramsey's performance.
In late March, footage surfaced of Ramsey performing in the aisle of an Illinois Walmart. It's since amassed tens of millions of views, and Ramsey has made the rounds on talk shows and garnered more than a million followers on his Instagram account.
#MasonRamsey yodeled his way into our hearts & aisles, so we’re putting on a concert at his local Walmart to let him shine! 🎸 #YodelChallenge pic.twitter.com/3TG8IO8zr1— Walmart (@Walmart) April 3, 2018