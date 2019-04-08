marvel

'Avengers: Endgame' new scene: Get first look at Marvel epic

The countdown is on. Avengers: Endgame hits theaters in less than three weeks, and the cast sat down with Good Morning America to discuss the highly anticipated new superhero epic and reveal a first look at a new clip.

The film is epic for more than just its content. Experts are estimating a $900 million opening weekend, which would make it the biggest opening of all time. It's rumored to run longer than three hours.

"Bring a bagged lunch," Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) joked, and Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk) added, "Bring a box of Kleenex and a diaper."

Jokes about the length aside, the cast says the film holds a special place because it's the culmination of more than a decade of work.

"It is the end of a 22, 21-movie tapestry," said Chris Evans, who has hinted that this will be his last movie playing Captain America. "When you think about it, it's easy to get emotional."

Spoilers ahead for Avengers: Infinity War and one scene of Avengers: Endgame!

The new film picks up where last year's Infinity War left off, with the heroes in a desperate situation after Thanos wiped out half of the universe's population using the Infinity Stones.

In a new clip, the heroes discuss where they go from here.


The group discusses the possibility of using the Infinity Stones to bring everyone back.

"Even if there's a small chance that we can undo this, we owe it to everyone who's not in this room to try," Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) says.

"If we do this," Bruce Banner/the Hulk replies, "how do we know it's going to end any differently than it did before?"

Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) chimes in: "Because before you didn't have me."

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters April 26 with opening night showings on Thursday, April 25.

MORE AVENGERS CONTENT

Marvel to host 22-film marathon in select cities

'Avengers: Endgame' tickets for $15K? New Marvel movie creates bidding war

'Avengers: Endgame' breaks the internet, ticket pre-sale record

'Avengers: Endgame' tickets now on sale, new trailer released

RELATED: Disney, Marvel movies hitting the big screen in 2019
EMBED More News Videos

Here's a look at all the Disney and Marvel Cinematic Universe movies being released in 2019.




The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Marvel and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviesmarvel comicsmovie newsmarvel
RELATED
WATCH: "Captain Marvel" official trailer released
MARVEL
Natalie Portman will play female Thor in new Marvel film
Is 'Black Widow' a prequel? Here's what Scarlett Johnasson says
Portman is Thor, Ali is Blade and more from Marvel's Phase 4
'Avengers: Endgame' passes 'Avatar' as No. 1 grossing film of all time
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
A's hit 4 HRs in testy 5-4 win over Rangers
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
More TOP STORIES News