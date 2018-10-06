FLEET WEEK

WATCH: Best moments from the Blue Angels air show on Saturday

EMBED </>More Videos

Blue and gold glimmering in the sunlight, the U.S. Navy's demonstration squad, the Blue Angels, took to the skies Saturday with an impressive aerobatic show. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Blue and gold glimmering in the sunlight, the U.S. Navy's demonstration squad, the Blue Angels, took to the skies Saturday with an impressive aerobatic show.

The air show kicked off Saturday just after 12 p.m., although the main show started at 3 p.m.

RELATED: SCHEDULE: San Francisco Fleet Week 2018

That's when the Blue Angels took flight, showing off the incredible maneuvers of the Navy demonstration squad.

White smoke trailed from the jets, as they flew together in tight formations, performed opposing knife-edge passes and generally wowed the crowds gathered at San Francisco's Marina Green and elsewhere.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Fleet Week 2018 in San Francisco

The Blue Angels team was formed in 1946. It's the second oldest aerobatic team in the world, formed 15 years after a different team in France.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentfleet weekblue angelsair shownavyu.s. & worldsan francisco baybay area eventsmilitarySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
PHOTOS: Fleet Week 2018 in San Francisco
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
FLEET WEEK
Blue Angels soar over San Francisco for Fleet Week
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
Larger crowds, traffic for busy weekend in SF
Fleet Week and Hardly Strictly take San Francisco by storm
More fleet week
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Remembering the man responsible for Hardly Strictly Bluegrass
New Star Wars animated series to premiere on Disney Channel
Cirque Du Soleil performers scale Space Needle
Oakland weekend guide: First Fridays, scary movies, more
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Brett Kavanaugh sworn in as 114th United States Supreme Court justice in private ceremony
Ford won't pursue allegations against Kavanaugh further
Man accused in Hillsborough murder case released from custody
Meet the Bay Area artist behind the Time cover of Christine Blasey Ford
Third generation Berkeley nursery owner hopes to cultivate cannabis
SCHEDULE: SF Fleet Week 2018
PHOTOS: Fleet Week 2018 in San Francisco
AccuWeather Forecast: Saturday evening
Show More
Banksy artwork self-destructs moment after auction
Little girl with epic name pulls ancient sword from Swedish lake
NYPD: Reputed mobster killed at Bronx McDonald's drive-thru
WorldWideWomen Girls' Festival being held at Santa Clara University
Brett Kavanaugh's 'emotional' testimony shouldn't be held against him: White House
More News