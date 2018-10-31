Watch 'em now: The best movies and shows leaving streaming services in November

Cruel Intentions (Netflix, Nov. 1)

Jurassic Park (Netflix, Nov. 1)

Steel Magnolias (Netflix, Nov. 1)

Paddington (Netflix, Nov. 16)

The Terminator (Hulu, Nov. 30)

Prancer (Hulu, Nov. 30)

The Devil Wears Prada (HBO Now, Nov. 30)

The end of October brings not only Halloween but the truly horrifying last days of some great movies and television shows on streaming services. Here are the best of the bunch you should binge before time runs out:See how teens misbehaved before Snapchat in this dark drama starring Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe and Sarah Michelle Gellar, which shocked audiences in 1999 with its titillating dialogue and frank depictions of adolescent sexuality.Who wasn't awed by the CGI wizardry that produced the incredibly realistic dinosaurs in Steven Spielberg's 1993 action adventure classic? This blockbuster beget two sequels, both of which are also expiring, so make it a dinosaur-sized binge.The 1989 weeper packs a ton of star power -- Julia Roberts, Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine and Daryl Hannah all form a band of strong, feisty Southern women. They support one another through ups and downs, and for the latter, you'll want to have a box of tissues handy.The heartwarming family movie features a most adorable protagonist, the titular bear who arrives in London ready for adventure. He's taken in by the Brown family, but he faces a series of misunderstandings and dangers thanks to a nefarious taxidermist.James Cameron's 1984 sci-fi action is now a classic. Arnold Schwarzenegger stars as the cyborg who time-travels from the future to kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton), who will one day birth a son who becomes mankind's savior against the machines.'Tis almost the season, so be sure to watch this Christmas cult favorite before it's too late. The story centers on a young girl who finds an injured reindeer, who she believes is Santa's Prancer. She nurses him back to health, hoping to get him home in time to deliver presents around the world.Meryl Streep perfected the icy stare in this 2006 comedy. She stars as Miranda Priestly, the demanding and powerful editor of a women's fashion magazine. Anne Hathaway plays her determined assistant, who just wants to do a good job (even if it seems impossible).