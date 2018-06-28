MOVIES

Watch free movies in Oakland this summer

Jack London Square in Oakland is presenting free movies this summer, every other Thursday evening at sundown on the Jack London Square Ferry Lawn. (AP)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Jack London Square in Oakland is presenting free movies this summer. It's part of the Waterfront Flicks series.


The movies are every other Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. on the Jack London Square Ferry Lawn. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to set up lawn chairs and bring blankets.

Here's the upcoming schedule:
July 5 : The Greatest Showman
August 2: Bridesmaids
August 16: Coco
August 30: Black Panther

Many of Jack London Square's tenants will be offering specials for Waterfront Flicks, including Kincaid's and Rosenblum Cellars just to name a couple.

"Ben & Jerry's will be selling a large variety of ice creams, sweet treats, and hot chocolate from their mobile cart at each event, all for $3 each or two for $5.50. We hear there will be mini cups, pint slices and chocolate dipped bananas, chocolate with rainbow sprinkles, and chocolate with peanuts. YUM!," posted Jack London Square on its website.
