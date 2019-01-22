BEST PICTURE

BEST DIRECTOR

BEST ACTRESS

BEST ACTOR

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

BEST FILM EDITING

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

BEST SOUND EDITING

BEST SCORE

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

BEST SONG

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

BEST ANIMATED SHORT

Oscars fans, the day has come. Tuesday morning, we finally learned the nominees. Check out the list below.Alfonso Cuaron forSpike Lee forAdam McKay forPawe Pawlikowski for Cold WarYorgos Lanthimos forYalitza Aparicio inGlenn Close inOlivia Colman inLady Gaga inMelissa McCarthy inChristian Bale inBradley Cooper inWillem Dafoe inRami Malek inViggo Mortensen inMahershala Ali inAdam Driver inSam Elliott inRichard E. Grant inAmy Adams inRegina King inEmma Stone inRachel Weisz inMarina de Tavira in"All the Stars" from"I'll Fight" from"Shallow" from"The Place Where the Lost Things Go" from"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings" from