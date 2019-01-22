OSCARS

Oscar nominations 2019: 'A Star Is Born,' 'Black Panther' among nominees

Screenshots are shown from ''A Star Is Born,'' ''Roma,'' and ''The Favourite.'' (Warner Bros.|Alfonso Cuarón/Netflix via AP|Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation)

Oscars fans, the day has come. Tuesday morning, we finally learned the nominees. Check out the list below.

BEST PICTURE
BlacKkKlansman
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice

BEST DIRECTOR
Alfonso Cuaron for Roma
Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay for Vice
Pawe Pawlikowski for Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos for The Favourite

BEST ACTRESS
Yalitza Aparicio in Roma
Glenn Close in The Wife
Olivia Colman in The Favourite
Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

BEST ACTOR
Christian Bale in Vice
Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe in At Eternity's Gate
Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen in Green Book

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali in Green Book
Adam Driver in BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott in A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams in Vice

Regina King in If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone in The Favourite
Rachel Weisz in The Favourite
Marina de Tavira in Roma

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born

BEST FILM EDITING
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice

BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Black Panther
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots

BEST SOUND EDITING
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma

BEST SCORE
BlacKkKlansman
Black Panther
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Cold War (Poland)
Capernaum (Lebanon)
Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)
Never Look Away (Germany)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma

BEST SONG

"All the Stars" from Black Panther
"I'll Fight" from RBG
"Shallow" from A Star is Born
"The Place Where the Lost Things Go" from Mary Poppins Returns
"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings" from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

BEST ANIMATED SHORT
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends


