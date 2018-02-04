SUPER BOWL

Watch the big money ads from Super Bowl LII

Bill Hader, left, is set to star in a commercial for Pringles. Danny DeVito, right, takes on the role of an M&M come to life.

From slapstick comedy to real-life drama, the commercials of the 2018 Super Bowl hoped to hit every emotion out of the millions and millions and millions of TV viewers who are expected to watch the big game.

And with big viewership comes a big price tag. The average price for a 30-second spot during the telecast is around $5 million.

Take a look at the Super Bowl ads that everyone is talking about:

Wendy's beef with McDonald's
Doritos and Mountain Dew #ICECOLD
M&M's, starring Danny DeVito

EMBED More News Videos

2018 SUPER BOWL ADS: Danny Devito stars in M&M's commercial

Groupon, starring Tiffany Hadish

EMBED More News Videos

SUPER BOWL 2018 ADS: Tiffany Hadish's first spot for Groupon

Budweiser
EMBED More News Videos

SUPER BOWL 2018 ADS: Budweiser

Pringles, starring Bill Hader

EMBED More News Videos

SUPER BOWL 2018 ADS: Pringles

Stella Artois, starring Matt Damon
EMBED More News Videos

SUPER BOWL 2018 ADS: Matt Damon stars for Stella Artois

Jack in the Box, starring Martha Stewart

EMBED More News Videos

SUPER BOWL 2018 ADS: Jack in the Box and Martha Stewart


Michelob Ultra, starring Chris Pratt

EMBED More News Videos

SUPER BOWL 2018 ADS: Michelob Ultra starring Chris Pratt

Lexus, starring the cast of "Black Panther"

EMBED More News Videos

SUPER BOWL 2018 ADS: Lexus, starring cast of 'Black Panther'

Amazon Prime's "Jack Ryan", starring John Krasinski

EMBED More News Videos

SUPER BOWL 2018 ADS: Amazon Prime's "Jack Ryan", starring John Krasinski

