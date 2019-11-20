movie news

Watch the new trailer for 'Call of the Wild'

"The Yukon is a dangerous place. You never know what's coming. I came up here because I didn't want to be around anyone -- and then I met Buck."

So begins the new trailer for "Call of the Wild," released Wednesday morning. Adapted from the literary classic, the film tells the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s.

As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team -- and later its leader -- Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master.

20th Century Fox characterizes the film as a live-action/animation hybrid, saying it uses "cutting-edge visual effects and animation technology in order to render the animals in the film as fully photorealistic -- and emotionally authentic -- characters."

The film's cast includes Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Omar Sy, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford and Colin Woodell.

"Call of the Wild" hits theaters in the United States on Feb. 21, 2020.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of 20th Century Fox and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovieshollywoodmovie newstrailers
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOVIE NEWS
Disney's 'Frozen 2' effects artist talks making movie magic
Watch the new trailer for 'Spies in Disguise'
Deals and discounts on Disney+
Docu-series about Bay Area guide dogs coming to Disney+
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Ambassador Sondland testifies at impeachment hearing
North Bay PG&E customers brace for power outages
Tesla worker injuries higher than traditional automakers
Victim found stabbed at South Hayward BART station was killed intervening in theft
Poop complaints keep growing as SF mayor promises clean streets ahead of holiday season
AccuWeather forecast: High fire danger today, pleasant weekend ahead
Building a Better Bay Area: Fremont
Show More
At least 9 injured in 3 vehicle crash in San Jose
2 US service members killed in chopper crash in Afghanistan
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
Navigating through the politics of Fremont traffic
Orinda passes new restriction on short term rentals, Airbnb
More TOP STORIES News