New 'Onward' trailer: Next look at Pixar film about 'extraordinary quest' for magic

Get ready, Pixar fans: the studio has released a new trailer for its upcoming film "Onward."



"Onward" is set in a world much like our own suburbia, with airplanes, lawnmowers and smartphones. The all-new original feature follows teenage elf brothers Ian Lightfoot (Tom Holland) and Barley Lightfoot (Chris Pratt) as they set out on "an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there," according to a Pixar press release.

The "Onward" cast also includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Octavia Spencer. It's directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae.

Pixar dropped the first teaser trailer for "Onward" back in May and released a film poster and key art from the film during Disney's D23 Fan Expo in August.



"Onward" hits theaters in the United States on March 6, 2020.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Pixar and this station.
