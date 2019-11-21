movie news

Watch the new trailer for 'The Call of the Wild'

"The Yukon is a dangerous place. You never know what's coming. I came up here because I didn't want to be around anyone -- and then I met Buck."

So begins the new trailer for "The Call of the Wild," released Wednesday morning. Adapted from the literary classic, the film tells the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Alaskan Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s.

As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team -- and later its leader -- Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master.

20th Century Fox characterizes the film as a live-action/animation hybrid, saying it uses "cutting-edge visual effects and animation technology in order to render the animals in the film as fully photorealistic -- and emotionally authentic -- characters."

The film's cast includes Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Omar Sy, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford and Colin Woodell.

"The Call of the Wild" hits theaters in the United States on Feb. 21, 2020.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of 20th Century Fox and this station.
