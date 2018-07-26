Weekend Events: Pedalfest Saturday, San Francisco Marathon

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --We've partnered with the team at Hoodline - the hyper local neighborhood website to find weekend activities in and around the Bay Area.
Pedalfest Saturday
It's a celebration of the bicycle this weekend in Oakland. Join Bike East Bay and 20,000 other bicycle enthusiasts for Pedalfest Saturday at Jack London Square from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. This event is free and you'll see all kinds of creative and fun bikes. You can also enjoy a pedal-powered stage and food vendors, drinks from Drake's Brewing, a kid's bike parade, and don't miss the amphibious bike race.
"People with all kinds of wacky bikes are going to race up and down Jack London Square, and then splash down into the Oakland Estuary and do another lap in the water and then come out again. So, that's probably the best part. If you come for anything come for the amphibious bike race," Bike East Bay executive director, Ginger Jui said.
San Francisco Marathon
Take in another kind of race, a footrace with the 41st running of The San Francisco Marathon.
More than 27,000 runners will fill the streets Sunday morning and if you're not one of them, cheer them on along the Embarcadero, Golden Gate Bridge, and many of our city's liveliest neighborhoods.
Summer Circus Festival
Head to the 7th Annual Summer Circus Festival Sunday for free, family fun in Bayview Hunters Point.
Enjoy performances by Prescott Circus Theatre, Circus Bella and don't miss the fun slide.
Festivities go from noon to 4 p.m. at NOW Hunters Point next to Heron's Head Park.
