american idol

'American Idol' auditions: How to try out online, in person for next season

The auditions for the next season of "American Idol" are officially underway, and there's still plenty of time for your chance to be on the show.

You can audition online, in person or both.

To audition online, you must first confirm your eligibility through a registration process, and then you can submit an audition video. The video must meet certain requirements. For example, you must sing alone, and you must either sing a capella or with an instrument you are playing (so no background music). You must submit by Nov. 11. Visit American Idol's audition website for a full list of rules and instructions.

To audition in person, come to one of the bus tour stops. You can register ahead of time for one of these dates by visiting American Idol's audition website.

Here's the full list of 2019 stops. The show said that dates and locations are subject to change.

New York, NY - July 23
Mobile, AL - August 20
Macon, GA - August 23
Tallahassee, FL - August 23
Santa Barbara, CA - August 23

Baton Rouge, LA - August 25
Columbia, SC - August 26
Las Vegas, NV - August 26
Waco, TX - August 27
Knoxville, TN - August 29
Salt Lake City, UT - August 29
Colorado Springs, CO - September 1
Raleigh, NC - September 1
Washington, D.C. - September 4

Wichita, KS - September 4
San Jose, CA - September 6
Pittsburgh, PA - September 7
Springfield, IL - September 7
Spokane, WA - September 8
Detroit, MI - September 10
Nashville, TN - September 18
Chicago, IL - September 21

'American Idol' recap: A look back at last season's finale

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcompetitiontelevisionsingingabcu.s. & worldamerican idol
AMERICAN IDOL
Singer Adam Lambert spotted in San Francisco
Vote for your 'Idol' favorite to perform on 'Live'
'American Idol' finale: Fans decide between final 3
'American Idol' down to final 3 after viewers vote
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
San Francisco non-profit DevMission prepares low-income students for tech jobs
Graton Casino sends message to immigrant community: 'You are safe from ICE'
Show More
San Jose officer arrested on gun, drug charges
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Bay Area entrepreneur works to get more women into leadership roles at tech companies
Bochy makes final trip to San Diego as manager
Oakland firefighters, ATF investigate fire at building under construction
More TOP STORIES News