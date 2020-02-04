Arts & Entertainment

What Matthew McConaughey was thinking on the night he won an Oscar

NEW YORK -- Ever wonder what it's like to win an Oscar?

"I was thinking about I was the only one in the category whose name started with an M," Matthew McConaughey explained. "As I was sitting there numb, I was waiting to hear the Mmmm."

McConaughey won the Oscar in 2014 for best actor for his performance in 'Dallas Buyers Club' during the 86th Academy Awards.

He lost 50 pounds to play AIDS patient Ron Woodruff in the film, but even after winning several awards for the performance, McConaughey said he didn't come to the Oscars expecting to win.

"I didn't have a speech written because I thought that would be like a coup de grace in the wrong way, but I knew who I was thankful for," he said.

He famously wrapped up his speech with a shout-out to his memoriable line from "Dazed and Confused":

"Alright, alright alright" and "Just keep livin'."



Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC. Coverage begins at 4:30 ET | 3:30 CT | 1:30 PT on this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsbackstage with sandy kenyon
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UCSF caring for 2 patients with coronavirus
Battle to stop coronavirus could impact US economy
Bad start for Democrats: Big delay for Iowa caucus results
Brisbane homeowner shoots and kills intruder, police say
Rising rent may push out Berkeley homeless youth shelter
Local school district building housing for teachers and staff
Kobe Bryant death: 911 calls detail moments after helicopter crash
Show More
State of the Union 2020 live stream, time, info
WATCH IN 60: SF treating coronavirus patients, BART schedules, new Shake Shack
49ers coach Katie Sowers touched by young fan's drawing
Paintings by late well-known SF artist stolen
Mayor announces success of 'Keep Oakland Housed' program
More TOP STORIES News