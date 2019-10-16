'Wheel of Fortune' contestant describes 'loveless marriage' in intro

wheel of fortune

LOS ANGELES -- One "Wheel of Fortune" contestant may be sleeping on the couch this week.

When Pat Sajak introduced contestant Blair Davis on Monday night's episode, the trucking business owner from California started off by discussing his "loveless marriage" to "an old battle-ax named Kim."

"She cursed my life with three stepchildren ... and I have one rotten grandson," Davis said.



Sajak responded with a fist pump and a "yeah."

"No wonder you came here, you just wanted to get away from everybody," he said.

Davis admitted he was joking and said he loved his family "like nobody's business."

He also noted that he keeps his chest-length beard because it keeps his grandson happy.
