'Avengers: Endgame': This is when you should take a bathroom break

EMERYVILLE, Calif. -- Movie snacks can be delicious, but indulging ahead of the 3 hours and 1 minute long "Avengers: Endgame" film, doesn't seem like a great idea."That one minute is concerning to me," Kevin Stewart sarcastically stated inside the Emeryville AMC theater Friday night. "I can make it the three hours, but I can't make it past that. As it is my birthday, I'm wearing an adult diaper. Okay, you probably can't use that. I'm not wearing an adult diaper."Stewart may be right about one thing, you don't want to get caught slipping and miss out on a critical moment of arguably the most highly anticipated movie of the year.Christian Johnson- Neal says he broke the seal."I did it during the dramatic talk, so it was just between the characters so it was fine," Johnson-Neal said.Is there a better time to go?"I'm not missing the movie," Julis Howard said."There's actually no real good time," Marcus Massey said.Rob Johnson agreed, but if forced to choose, he suggests going early."Probably within the first hour of the film," Johnson said."When the action scene starts, you know nothing big is going to happen for a while," Nikki Silvestri said. "If you're getting toward the middle or the end, someone might die or say something important. You know when it's going to start. Run to bathroom and come right back."Paul Rudd made a suggestion during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel. "I would say get one of those giant tubs of popcorn and then just like lower it under the seat," Rudd said.-When the San Francisco title card comes on screen-When the Hulk is having lunch-When the New Jersey title card comes on screen