Emmy winners 2019: See who won at the Emmys

LOS ANGELES -- The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards take place on Sunday, Sept. 22, in Los Angeles. Here's a partial list of nominees and winners:Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"; Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll"; Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me;" Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek."Anthony Anderson, "black-ish"; Don Cheadle, "Black Monday"; Ted Danson, "The Good Place"; Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"; Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek."Sarah Goldberg, "Barry"; Sian Clifford, "Fleabag"; Olivia Colman, "Fleabag"; Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"; Marin Hinkle, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"; Anna Chlumsky, "Veep."Anthony Carrigan, "Barry"; Stephen Root, "Barry"; Henry Winkler, "Barry"; Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"; Tony Hale, "Veep."Rufus Sewell, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; Adam Sandler, "Saturday Night Live"; John Mulaney, "Saturday Night Live"; Matt Damon, "Saturday Night Live"; Robert De Niro, "Saturday Night Live"; Peter MacNicol, "Veep."Fiona Shaw, "Fleabag"; Kristin Scott Thomas, "Fleabag"; Maya Rudolph, "The Good Place"; Emma Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"; Sandra Oh, "Saturday Night Live."Michael Angarano, "This Is Us"; Ron Cephas Jones, "This Is Us"; Michael McKean, "Better Call Saul"; Kumail Nanjiani "The Twilight Zone"; Glynn Turman, "How to Get Away With Murder."Laverne Cox, "Orange Is the New Black"; Jessica Lange, "American Horror Story: Apocalypse"; Phylicia Rashad, "This Is Us"; Cicely Tyson, "How to Get Away With Murder"; Carice van Houten, "Game of Thrones.""Barry"; "Fleabag"; "The Good Place"; "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"; "Russian Doll"; "Schitt's Creek"; "Veep.""Better Call Saul"; "Bodyguard"; "Game of Thrones"; "Killing Eve"; "Ozark"; "Pose"; "Succession"; "This is Us."Jason Bateman, "Ozark"; Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"; Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones"; Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"; Billy Porter, "Pose"; Milo Ventimiglia, "This is Us.": Jonathan Banks, "Better Call Saul"; Giancarlo Esposito, "Better Call Saul"; Alfie Allen, "Game of Thrones"; Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, "Game of Thrones"; Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"; Michael Kelly, "House of Cards"; Chris Sullivan, "This is Us.": Emilia Clarke, "Game of Thrones"; Robin Wright, "House of Cards"; Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"; Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"; Laura Linney, "Ozark"; Viola Davis, "How To Get Away With Murder"; Mandy Moore, "This Is Us."Gwendoline Christie, "Game of Thrones"; Julia Garner, "Ozark"; Lena Headey, "Game of Thrones"; Fiona Shaw, "Killing Eve"; Sophie Turner, "Game of Thrones"; Maisie Williams "Game of Thrones.""Chernobyl"; "Escape at Dannemora"; "Fosse/Verdon"; "When They See Us"; "Sharp Objects."Mahershala Ali, "True Detective"; Benicio Del Toro, "Escape at Dannemora"; Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"; Jharrel Jerome, "When They See Us"; Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon."Stellan Skarsgard, "Chernobyl"; Paul Dano, "Escape at Dannemora"; Ben Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal"; Asante Blackk, "When They See Us"; John Leguizamo, "When They See Us"; Michael K. Williams, "When They See Us."Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects"; Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"; Aunjanue Ellis, "When They See Us"; Joey King, "The Act"; Niecy Nash, "When They See Us"; Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon."Patricia Arquette, "The Act"; Marsha Stephanie Blake, "When They See Us"; Patricia Clarkson "Sharp Objects"; Vera Farmiga, "When They See Us"; Margaret Qualley, "Fosse/Verdon"; Emily Watson, "Chernobyl.""Black Mirror: Bandersnatch"; "Brexit"; "Deadwood"; "King Lear"; "My Dinner with Herve.""The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"; "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee"; "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"; "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"; "The Late Late Show with James Corden"; "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.""At Home with Amy Sedaris"; "Documentary Now!"; "Drunk History"; "I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman"; "Saturday Night Live'" "Who Is America?""Antiques Roadshow"; "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives"; "Queer Eye"; "Shark Tank"; "Tidying Up with Marie Kondo"; "Who Do You Think You Are?""Born This Way"; "Deadliest Catch"; "Life Below Zero"; "RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked"; "Somebody Feed Phil"; "United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell.""The Amazing Race"; "American Ninja Warrior"; "RuPaul's Drag Race"; "Top Chef"; "The Voice"; "Nailed It."