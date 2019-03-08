Arts & Entertainment

Whoopi Goldberg says she nearly died from pneumonia

NEW YORK -- Whoopi Goldberg says she nearly died of pneumonia.

Appearing Friday in a video that aired on ABC's "The View," Goldberg told the audience she had pneumonia in both lungs.



Goldberg said: "I came very, very close to, ah, leaving the Earth." She appeared in good condition but said she is still not moving around as fast as she'd like.

The 63-year-old thanked the audience for their good wishes and says she can't wait to return to "The View."

Goldberg has been absent from the talk show, which she co-hosts, since Feb. 6. She did not say when she'll be back.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthealththe view
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Criminal proceedings for Nia Wilson's alleged killer suspended again
California Symphony member suspected of naked peeping
Bicyclist killed after crash with truck in SF's SoMa District
Trump visiting Alabama after deadly tornado
Disney+ to offer entire Disney library, including Disney Vault films
Accuweather Forecast: Mainly dry today, more rain tomorrow
SoCal mother pleads for missing daughter to return home
Show More
Warren says tech giants have 'too much power,' need breakup
Stephen Curry unveils new sneakers inspired by 9-year-old girl
Bill Shine resigns White House communications post
Chelsea Manning jailed for refusing to testify on Wikileaks
Waitress helps police make child abuse arrests
More TOP STORIES News