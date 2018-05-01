ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Tony Awards 2018: Nominations include 'Mean Girls,' 'Frozen,' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child'

Sandy Kenyon reports on this year's nominations for the Tony Awards. (Matthew Murphy/Boneau/Bryan-Brown via AP|Joan Marcus/Boneau/Bryan-Brown via AP)

At the Tonys this year, you'll see wizards from the world of Harry Potter, Disney princesses from Frozen, and a sponge who "lives in a pineapple under the sea."

Tony Award nominations were announced on Tuesday morning. Mean Girls and SpongeBob Squarepants: The Musical were tied for the most nominations with 12 each. Other nominated shows based on big-name franchises are Frozen and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two.

Bruce Springsteen will receive a Special Tony Award for his ongoing show Springsteen on Broadway. John Leguizamo will receive a Special Tony Award for his body of work, including Latin History for Morons.

A Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre will be awarded to Chita Rivera and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Broadway's biggest night, hosted by Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles, will be Sunday, June 10, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.


Here's the full list of nominees:

Best Musical

The Band's Visit
Frozen
Mean Girls
SpongeBob Squarepants: The Musical

Best Play

The Children
Farinelli and the King
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Junk
Latin History for Morons

Best Revival of A Musical

My Fair Lady
Once On This Island
Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Best Revival of A Play

Angels in America
Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
Lobby Hero
Travesties

Best Actress in a Musical

Lauren Ambrose for My Fair Lady
Hailey Kilgore for Once On This Island
LaChanze for Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
Katrina Lenk for The Band's Visit
Taylor Louderman for Mean Girls
Jessie Mueller for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Best Actor in A Musical

Harry Hadden-Paton for My Fair Lady
Joshua Henry for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
Tony Shalhoub for The Band's Visit
Ethan Slater for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Actress in a Play

Glenda Jackson for Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
Condola Rashad for Saint Joan
Lauren Ridloff for Children of a Lesser God
Amy Schumer for Meteor Shower

Best Actor in a Play

Andrew Garfield for Angels in America
Tom Hollander for Travesties
Jamie Parker for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Mark Rylance for Farinelli and the King
Denzel Washington for Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Ariana DeBose for Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
Renée Fleming for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
Lindsay Mendez for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
Ashley Park for Mean Girls
Diana Rigg for My Fair Lady

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Norbert Leo Butz for My Fair Lady
Alexander Gemignani for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
Grey Henson for Mean Girls
Gavin Lee for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Ari'el Stachel for The Band's Visit

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Susan Brown for Angels in America
Noma Dumezweni for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Deborah Findlay for The Children
Denise Gough for Angels in America
Laurie Metcalf for Edward Albee's Three Tall Women

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Anthony Boyle for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Michael Cera for Lobby Hero
Brian Tyree Henry for Lobby Hero
Nathan Lane for Angels in America
David Morse for Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden for Once On This Island
David Cromer for The Band's Visit
Tina Landau for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Casey Nicholaw for Mean Girls
Bartlett Sher for My Fair Lady

Best Direction of a Play

Marianne Elliott for Angels in America
Joe Mantello for Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
Patrick Marber for Travesties
John Tiffany for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
George C. Wolfe for Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Angels in America
The Band's Visit
Frozen
Mean Girls
SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Book of a Musical

Itamar Moses for The Band's Visit
Jennifer Lee for Frozen
Tina Fey for Mean Girls
Kyle Jarrow for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Choreography

Christopher Gattelli for My Fair Lady
Christopher Gattelli for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Steven Hoggett for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Casey Nicholaw for Mean Girls
Justin Peck for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Best Orchestrations

John Clancy for Mean Girls
Tom Kitt for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Annmarie Milazzo & Michael Starobin for Once On This Island
Jamshied Sharifi for The Band's Visit
Jonathan Tunick for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Dane Laffrey for Once On This Island
Scott Pask for The Band's Visit
Scott Pask, Finn Ross & Adam Young for Mean Girls
Michael Yeargan for My Fair Lady
David Zinn for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether for Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
Jonathan Fensom for Farinelli and the King
Christine Jones for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Santo Loquasto for Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
Ian MacNeil and Edward Pierce for Angels in America

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gregg Barnes for Mean Girls
Clint Ramos for Once On This Island
Ann Roth for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
David Zinn for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Catherine Zuber for My Fair Lady

Best Costume Design of a Play

Jonathan Fensom for Farinelli and the King
Nicky Gillibrand for Angels in America
Katrina Lindsay for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Ann Roth for Edward Albee's Three Tall Women
Ann Roth for Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Kevin Adams for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical
Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer for Once On This Island
Donald Holder for My Fair Lady
Brian MacDevitt for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
Tyler Micoleau for The Band's Visit

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Paule Constable for Angels in America
Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer for Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh
Paul Russell for Farinelli and the King
Ben Stanton for Junk

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada for The Band's Visit
Peter Hylenski for Once On This Island
Scott Lehrer for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Carousel
Brian Ronan for Mean Girls
Walter Trarbach and Mike Dobson for SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Sound Design of a Play

Adam Cork for Travesties
Ian Dickinson for Angels in America
Gareth Fry for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two
Tom Gibbons for 1984
Dan Moses Schreier for Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of The Walt Disney Studios and this station.
