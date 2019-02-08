ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Wicked' movie musical to fly into theaters Christmas 2021, two years later than planned

Kristin Chenoweth, left, and Idina Menzel, right, are shown in this undated publicity photo from the Broadway musical " Wicked." The movie version will hit theaters December 2021. (AP Photo/Joan Marcus)

LOS ANGELES --
The winds have changed again for the long-awaited movie version of the hit musical "Wicked."

Universal Pictures says Friday that the film will land in theaters on Dec. 22, 2021. It had originally been on the schedule for this December.

Stephen Daldry is still set to direct the film, with Marc Platt producing.

Based on a 1995 book by Gregory Maguire, "Wicked" is a reimagining of "The Wizard of Oz" told from the perspective of the witches.

Winnie Holzman and Oscar-winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz are reteaming for the screenplay adaption. Platt, Holzman and Schwartz all worked on the Broadway show which debuted in 2003. The original Broadway production went on to win three Tony Awards.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmusicalartu.s. & worldtheaterhollywoodtony awardsLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
The very best movies screening in Richmond this week
Don't miss these 4 top-rated movies screening around Livermore
The 4 best movies screening around Dublin this week
The very best movies screening in Walnut Creek this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Suspect in custody after standoff at Denny's restaurant in Campbell
Raiders negotiating to play next season at Coliseum, sources say
Wells Fargo Bank robbed in Pleasanton: Police
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: American Indian Art Show, Hooked on Phonics
NTSB arrives in SF to investigate gas pipe line explosion
Oakland students march in support of teachers in labor negotiations
Alameda police search for suspect in student assault at Island High School
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Show More
Accuweather Forecast: Light to moderate rain lasting through the weekend
Wells Fargo working to resolve outage
Caltrans monitoring concrete repairs on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
Albert Finney, star of 'Tom Jones,' dies at 82
Source provides theory on why concrete is falling from Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
More News