WILD 94.9 Jingle Ball has a star-studded lineup!

WILD 94.9 has a star-studded lineup for its annual holiday concert!

This year's WILD 94.9 Jingle Ball 2019 Presented by Capital One is happening on Sunday, December 8 at 7:30 p.m. at The Masonic in San Francisco.

ABC7 and Live Nation are giving away a pair of tickets to one of the season's biggest annual music events! WILD 94.9 on-air host, JV, officially announced the all-star performers: Charlie Puth, Lil Nas X and Quinn XCII.

>>ENTER HERE for your chance to win and join the holiday party!

Official Rules
