Win a double date with George and Amal Clooney in Italy

George and Amal Clooney are opening their home in Italy to fans for a double date.

Omaze announced the Clooneys are hosting a fundraiser.

One lucky fan and a guest will be flown to Italy for a visit with the couple at their Lake Como home. The experience includes lunch with the couple, samples of the finest prosecco, charcuterie and cheeses.

The lucky winners will also receive airfare and a free hotel
stay.

How much to enter? It's not cheap - it will set you back between $5,000 and $10,000.

The contest will benefit the Clooney Foundation for Justice.
