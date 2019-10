Winchester Mystery House in San Jose is hosting Trick-or-Treat Trail

Join us on October 26th & 27th anytime between 12pm-4pm for the 3rd Annual Trick-or-Treat trail! This event is free for all ages 🎃👻



Learn More | https://t.co/j49YvuXgLr pic.twitter.com/NX0B3XSmEU — Winchester House (@WinchesterHouse) October 15, 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- It's almost Halloween and one of the eeriest places in the Bay Area is getting ready to welcome all ghosts and goblins.The Winchester Mystery House in San Jose is a hosting Trick-or-Treat Trail It's happening the weekend of October 26 and 27.Organizers say there will be games, bouncy houses and much more as you wind your way through the spooky gardens of Sarah Winchester's property.It's free for everyone. So kids, grab your buckets! The 19th century ghosts that are rumored to haunt the mansion are not invited to this family friendly event.