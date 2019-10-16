Winchester Mystery House in San Jose is hosting Trick-or-Treat Trail

RELATED: San Jose's Winchester Mystery House unveils an all-new horrifying tour in time for Halloween
The Winchester Mystery House in San Jose is a hosting Trick-or-Treat Trail.
It's happening the weekend of October 26 and 27.
Organizers say there will be games, bouncy houses and much more as you wind your way through the spooky gardens of Sarah Winchester's property.
It's free for everyone. So kids, grab your buckets! The 19th century ghosts that are rumored to haunt the mansion are not invited to this family friendly event.
