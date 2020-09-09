Arts & Entertainment

Winchester Mystery House in San Jose to reopen Saturday

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Bay Area's eerie sky and the announcement of the reopening of the Winchester Mystery House on the same day, a coincidence? We think not.

LIVE VIDEO: ABC7 News cameras show apocalyptic orange skies across Bay Area

The Winchester Mystery House in San Jose says it's opening its doors, all 2,000 of them, this weekend with self-guided experience of the world's most bizarre home.

The popular Bay Area attraction is allowing visitors back on Saturday.

RELATED: Interactive map shows what's open, closed in the San Francisco Bay Area

Staffers say the Winchester Mystery House will offer a brand-new, self-guided tour format that allows for physical distancing. Guests will also get to experience the house's unique design elements like never before.

"The Mansion Tour has been reimagined into a self-guided experience that allows guests to independently navigate the world's most bizarre home," tweeted the company.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday.

Indoors tours stopped in March at the start of the pandemic. They began again on July 13, but for just four hours, when health officials issued a new shutdown order.



VIDEO: COVID-19 preparedness: Here's what you should have in your 14-day quarantine pandemic kit
EMBED More News Videos

What should you have on hand if you test positive for the novel coronavirus? A medical expert breaks down what you should have in your pandemic kit to quarantine for 14 days.



If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.


Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsan josebizarremysterysocial distancingbuzzworthyair qualitypandemicreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Here's why wildfire smoke turns the sky orange
MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEOS: Apocalyptic orange skies seen across Bay Area
Eerie dark skies seen across Bay Area
BEFORE AND AFTER: DRONEVIEW7 captures transition to orange SF skies
Air quality experts share tips for taking safety to next level
East Bay residents attempt 'normal' day under flaming red sky
If air quality isn't bad, why is the sky so orange?
Some working parents consider leaving workforce amid pandemic
Show More
Here's why wildfire smoke turns the sky orange
Here's what the smoky skies over the East Bay look like
3 dead in Bear Fire burning near Oroville, sheriff says
Northwest fires kill 4, burn hundreds of Oregon homes
Only three weeks left to fill out census
More TOP STORIES News