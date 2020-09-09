Winchester Mystery House in San Jose to reopen Saturday

LIVE VIDEO: ABC7 News cameras show apocalyptic orange skies across Bay Area
The Winchester Mystery House in San Jose says it's opening its doors, all 2,000 of them, this weekend with self-guided experience of the world's most bizarre home.
The popular Bay Area attraction is allowing visitors back on Saturday.
Interactive map shows what's open, closed in the San Francisco Bay Area
Staffers say the Winchester Mystery House will offer a brand-new, self-guided tour format that allows for physical distancing. Guests will also get to experience the house's unique design elements like never before.
"The Mansion Tour has been reimagined into a self-guided experience that allows guests to independently navigate the world's most bizarre home," tweeted the company.
Tickets go on sale Wednesday.
Indoors tours stopped in March at the start of the pandemic. They began again on July 13, but for just four hours, when health officials issued a new shutdown order.
