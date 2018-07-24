ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Woman, 25, rushed to hospital from Demi Lovato's Hollywood Hills home

Demi Lovato's Hollywood Hills home was the scene of a medical emergency Tuesday, as officials confirmed a 25-year-old woman was rushed to the hospital from the residence.

The Los Angeles Fire Department received a medical call from a home along Laurel View Drive in Hollywood Hills on Tuesday shortly before 11:30 a.m. The home belongs to Lovato.

Fire officials confirmed that a 25-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital. Police and fire officials have yet to confirm the identity of that woman. The condition of that person was not known.

Lovato has been outspoken about her battles with bipolar disorder and substance abuse.

In March, the singer retweeted a post of an interview she gave, during which she said she was six years sober.

In May, she tweeted that new music and lyrics would reveal the truth.

Just last month, Lovato released a new song called "Sober," which includes lyrics indicating she was not sober anymore.


According to Lovato's website, upcoming tour dates have been rescheduled.

Fellow musicians and celebrities, including Ariana Grande, Brad Paisley and Ellen DeGeneres have been reacting to the news on Twitter:

