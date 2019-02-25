Women-centric tech events worth seeking out in San Francisco this week

Deriving Product Insights From Data Analytics

Amplitude Girl Geek Dinner

Women in Biotech and Health Tech Panel and Mixer

Interested in the tech industry? This week's lineup of events offers a great chance to network and expand your understanding of the field, from a seminar on data analytics to a discussion on intersectionality.---Advancing Women in Product and Mode Analytics will be hosting a seminar and workshop this Tuesday for product-minded creators. The discussion touches on consumer data collection, product influence and data analysis. Industry leaders from Mode, Dropbox and Mixpanel will captain the panel.Tuesday, February 26, 6-8 p.m.Mode, 208 Utah St., #400, San Francisco, CA$15 (Late Bird)Amplitude, a product analytics company, will be hosting an empowering women's dinner this Wednesday to provide an opportunity to connect and geek out on subjects of engineering, product design and marketing.The dinner includes lightning talks by Amplitude's Vice President of Marketing, Sandhya Hegde, software engineers Cathy Nam and Samantha Puth, and product and marketing designer Lisa Platt. All are welcome to attend, regardless of gender.Wednesday, February 27, 6-9 p.m.Amplitude HQ, 631 Howard St., Floor 3$25 (Regular Ticket)The Expat Woman, a community of professional women, will be hosting a networking event and panel discussion this Wednesday to identify trends in the technology industry, address issues of intersectionality and emphasize the need for female leadership.Panelists include industry professionals from Genentech, Invitae and Verily Life Sciences, among others. The event is open to all, regardless of gender.Wednesday, February 27, 6-9 p.m.Invitae, 100 Carolina St.$30 (Late Bird Tickets)