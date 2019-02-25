ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Women-centric tech events worth seeking out in San Francisco this week

Photo: rawpixel/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Interested in the tech industry? This week's lineup of events offers a great chance to network and expand your understanding of the field, from a seminar on data analytics to a discussion on intersectionality.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Deriving Product Insights From Data Analytics





Advancing Women in Product and Mode Analytics will be hosting a seminar and workshop this Tuesday for product-minded creators. The discussion touches on consumer data collection, product influence and data analysis. Industry leaders from Mode, Dropbox and Mixpanel will captain the panel.

When: Tuesday, February 26, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Mode, 208 Utah St., #400, San Francisco, CA
Price: $15 (Late Bird)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Amplitude Girl Geek Dinner





Amplitude, a product analytics company, will be hosting an empowering women's dinner this Wednesday to provide an opportunity to connect and geek out on subjects of engineering, product design and marketing.

The dinner includes lightning talks by Amplitude's Vice President of Marketing, Sandhya Hegde, software engineers Cathy Nam and Samantha Puth, and product and marketing designer Lisa Platt. All are welcome to attend, regardless of gender.

When: Wednesday, February 27, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Amplitude HQ, 631 Howard St., Floor 3
Price: $25 (Regular Ticket)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Women in Biotech and Health Tech Panel and Mixer





The Expat Woman, a community of professional women, will be hosting a networking event and panel discussion this Wednesday to identify trends in the technology industry, address issues of intersectionality and emphasize the need for female leadership.

Panelists include industry professionals from Genentech, Invitae and Verily Life Sciences, among others. The event is open to all, regardless of gender.

When: Wednesday, February 27, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Invitae, 100 Carolina St.
Price: $30 (Late Bird Tickets)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineSan Francisco
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscar winner gives shout out to San Jose street in acceptance speech
Oscars 2019 come to a close
'Bachelor' Colton visits his final 4 women's hometowns
Oscar winner Mahershala Ali's St. Mary's basketball highlight reel goes viral
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman shot near San Francisco State
EXCLUSIVE: Adachi tried to fire medical examiner heading his death investigation
TIMELINE: When heaviest rain will fall in each part of Bay Area
Oscar winner gives shout out to San Jose street in acceptance speech
Silicon Valley property may become most expensive in Bay Area
Yosemite Park officials launch investigation into death of Cupertino woman
Trial underway for case alleging weed killer caused Bay Area man's cancer
'Bachelor' Colton visits his final 4 women's hometowns
Show More
Oscars 2019 come to a close
Report: weed killer found in wine and beer
Danville police identify suspect, victim in fatal shooting
Sausalito residents concerned about incoming storm in wake of mudslide
Oscars shine brightly for Bay Area winners
More News