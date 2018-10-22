You may still have a chance to get tickets to 'Hamilton'-- here's how!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Tickets for "Hamilton" went on sale at 10 Monday morning and if you missed out on your chance to buy them at the box office, don't worry, you aren't out of luck yet!
At the time of this report, there were still online tickets available. Prices range from just over $100 to just under $700.
If you don't want to wait in a digital line, you can try your luck at the lottery.
Like the last time "Hamilton" came to town, there will also be a lottery for $10 seats for every performance. Those details have not been announced yet but keep a close eye on the official "Hamilton" website for more details.
The musical is will be back to the SHN Orpheum Theater starting February 12th. It will run through September.
To find out more, visit the Orpheum Theatre's "Hamilton" tickets page here.