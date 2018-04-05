YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

YouTube star Logan Paul kicked out of Yosemite

EMBED </>More Videos

YouTube star Logan Paul is in hot water again after a recent visit to Yosemite National Park. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
YouTube star Logan Paul is in hot water again after a recent visit to Yosemite National Park.

RELATED: Logan Paul 'I'm going to earn a second chance'

Paul and some of his friends visited the park over the weekend for his birthday.

All of the camping sites were booked, so the YouTuber decided to create a campsite on top of his bus.

Park rangers were quick to cite Paul for not being in a regulated camping site.

Several fans of the YouTube star saw that he was staying in the national park, and quickly offered up their own campsites so he could continue to celebrate his birthday.

WATCH: Paul's YouTube video of Yosemite trip


Once in a campsite, Paul and his friends started filming their antics.

RELATED: YouTube star Logan Paul apologizes for video of apparent suicide victim amid backlash

Fellow campers complained about the noise, and that's when rangers paid them another visit, this time to kick the group out of the park.

Paul is still facing criticism following his decision to film and post a video of a man who committed suicide.

Click here for more stories, photos, and video on Yosemite.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentyoutubeyosemite national parkyosemiteu.s. & worldinternetsocietyYosemite National Park
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
YouTube removes Logan Paul from Google ad platform, original series
Logan Paul: 'I'm going to earn a second chance'
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK
Remains of hiker from Bay Area who went missing in Yosemite have been found
Crews fully contain Ferguson Fire near Yosemite National Park
National Park Service employee last seen in Yosemite found dead
Yosemite reopens to visitors as crews make progress against wildfire
Consumer Catch-up: Google is tracking you, Yosemite reopens
More yosemite national park
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News