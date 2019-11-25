Yung Pueblo is bringing ancient wisdom to modern San Francisco

Join Yung Pueblo for a special evening in San Francisco to explore spirituality in the modern age and how to live ancient wisdom in today's world.
Yung Pueblo is giving away a pair of tickets to the event where he will be a guest speaker, happening on Thursday, December 5, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at LinkedIn on 222 - 2nd Street in San Francisco. You will also receive a copy of his book, Inward, an Amazon best-seller: "i closed my eyes to look inward and found a universe waiting to be explored."
For more information about the event: Spirituality in Modern Life.
Diego Perez is a meditator, writer, and speaker who is widely known on Instagram and various social media networks through his pen name Yung Pueblo. Online he reaches hundreds of thousands of people every month through his written works that focus on the reality of self-healing, the movement from self-love to unconditional love, and the wisdom that comes when we truly work on knowing ourselves. His first book, Inward, was self-published and quickly became a bestseller on Amazon. A revised and expanded edition of Inward has since been published and is now available in bookstores around the world.
The name Yung Pueblo means young people; it serves to remind him of his Ecuadorian roots, his experiences in activism, and that the collective of humanity is in the midst of important growth. Diego's practice of Vipassana meditation, as taught by S.N. Goenka, has given him a deeper understanding of liberation that inspires his writing. Through writing and speaking he aims to support the healing of the individual, knowing that when people release their personal burdens it helps humanity build a global peace.