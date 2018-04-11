ABC PRIMETIME

Zach Braff on how one podcast led to 'Alex, Inc.' and a media empire

EMBED </>More Videos

Jennifer Matarese interviews Zach Braff about his new ABC sitcom "Alex, Inc."

Jennifer Matarese
NEW YORK --
Alex, Inc. is about more than just podcasting, it's about one man's quest to chase after the American dream.

Zach Braff says he became enamored with the podcast StartUp by Alex Blumberg.

"I couldn't stop listening to it," Braff said, "I was binging, binge-listening this podcast."

So Braff and a friend created a family sitcom around Blumberg's real-life experience of quitting his job and creating a podcast while managing his home life with his wife and children.

In the premiere, you see Alex Schuman make a disastrous business pitch to Chris Sacca - and that really happened!



"His concept was good because, spoiler alert, in real life the company became really, really successful. It became Gimlet Media, which is one of the biggest podcast companies there is," Braff said.

Braff added that Blumberg's story reminded him of the families he so often sees go onto Shark Tank to pitch their products and he just "really liked it a lot."

The show features a bi-racial family which made the parts of the children very hard to cast, according to Braff. "They had to be really good actors and believably be our children."

On tonight's episode, Alex has to manage his work relationship with his cousin Eddie who starts to go rogue, while his wife Rooni (Tiya Sircar) deals with a crazy field trip experience with their daughter.

Don't miss Alex, Inc. Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET| 7:30 p.m. CT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentzach braffABC Primetimepodcast
ABC PRIMETIME
Planners take the worry out of how to propose
Rachel Bilson, Eddie Cibrian talk PI show 'Take Two'
John Goodman breaks his silence on Roseanne Barr's tweet
Roseanne Barr: 'I was Ambien tweeting,' Trump weighs in
'Roseanne' canceled after Roseanne Barr's tweet
More ABC Primetime
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beating King of Pop, The Eagles have No.1 album of all-time
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Groundbreaking romantic comedy 'Crazy Rich Asians' tops box office
Endgames Improv's founder on recently expanded venue, San Francisco's comedy scene
Mickey Mouse getting art installation for 90th anniversary
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News