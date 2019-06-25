Arts & Entertainment

Zendaya joins 'Good Morning America' to talk overseas filming of Marvel's 'Spiderman: Far from Home'

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- 'Spiderman: Far from Home' opens July 2, with Oakland native Zendaya reprising her role as 'MJ Jones.'

She appeared on 'Good Morning America' Monday and talked about shooting across Europe, including the historical landmarks in London.

'It's kind of crazy to just be shooting and running away from monsters we can't see yet, because they're going to be put in there at some point, and look around and say 'we're on the Tower Bridge right now,' yeah it was an incredible experience," Zendaya said.

'Spiderman: Far from Home opens next week.

The film is produced by Marvel Studios, which Like ABC7 is owned by the Walt Disney Company.

See more stories and videos about Marvel Studios.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoaklandmoviesmarvel comicsdisneymarvelfun stuffu.s. & worldspidermanspider man
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News