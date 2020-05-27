Former A's player Eric Byrnes promotes youth physical education through Let Them Play Foundation

WATCH ON YOUTUBE: With Authority featuring Eric Byrnes
He's gone across the country through his Let Them Play Foundation.
The #LetThemPlayFilm now available online 📽 🏊🏼♂️🚲🏃🇺🇸 $1 from every purchase goes to the Let Them Play Covid-19 Relief Fund to help the kids of essential workers. #WorldHealthDay— Eric Byrnes (@byrnes22) April 7, 2020
Watch movie here https://t.co/U7wi6azffy Trailer 👇 pic.twitter.com/YCd0KnduSX
"60 percent of kids do zero after school youth activity. Kids are spending 7-9 hours a day on screens. I've always been somebody that's not just going to tell you how to do it, I prefer to be out in front and lead by example," said Byrnes.
He and his wife created the foundation with a unique physical challenge taking Byrnes across the country.
"Let Them Play Foundation is a new project that Eric and I have taken under. Our kickoff event is a triathlon across America," said Byrnes' wife Tarah Peters. "It's an opportunity for us to distribute grants and bring awareness to the lack of physical activity our kids are going through."
Absolutely love this message from our guy @byrnes22 ! ICYMI him on our #WithAuthority podcast check it out below! #ABC7Now cc @CaseyPrattABC7 @LarryBeilABC7— Chris Alvarez (@CAlvarezABC7) May 20, 2020
Videohttps://t.co/cabGtFMCM4
iTuneshttps://t.co/dMWSwJxhW8
Soundcloudhttps://t.co/VoKjT0AN24 https://t.co/YqZK2MP4aT
"The impact that we knew we were making at this grassroots level was heavy," added Byrnes.
Right now on https://www.letthemplayfoundation.org/ you will find a link to the film with a portion of the proceeds going to COVID-19 relief efforts.
"We need to have a solution. I don't want to just tell people about this problem besides us going across the country and just handing out checks," Byrnes said. "How do we fix it? It's amazing how many people don't realize the connection between the body and the mind. Obviously this is something we are really passionate about," said Byrnes.
"Byrnes KOs Intruder, then SC." Pull up a chair and listen to the epic tale of the time @byrnes22 took down a robber.— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) April 14, 2020
Also in the same episode, Byrnes gives us a tour of his home without attacking us.
Full Video: https://t.co/OvBcgREFNG
Audio: https://t.co/ODvrck3PLv pic.twitter.com/Rc01Y5WWqf
