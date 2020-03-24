With Authority: Warriors Eric Paschall talks about season being cut short

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The last year of Eric Paschall's life has been crazy. Drafted by the Warriors, he emerged as a rookie standout, appeared in the NBA's Rising Stars Game -- scoring 23 points, and is now stuck in his home in San Francisco wondering when the season will resume.
We caught up with the Warriors forward in between games of Call of Duty, NBA2K, and perfecting his chef game.
RELATED: Live coronavirus updates here
Hear what life is like for an NBA player in the uncertain times of home quarantine and self isolation.
"With Authority" Podcast - Episode 43 - Recorded March 20, 2020
