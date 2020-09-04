Owner of SF's eSalon fights back tears denying she 'set up' Nancy Pelosi, demands apology

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6402801" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "It's a nickel that everyone has an opinion on." ABC7 News contributor and San Francisco Chronicle insider Phil Matier discusses the controversy over Nancy Pelosi's visit to a San Francisco hair salon and what it means for politicians and struggling business owners.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The owner of eSalon in San Francisco held a news conference Thursday evening denying she "set up" House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.Erica Kious fought back tears as she read from a statement saying Pelosi should be the one to apologize to Americans for her actions earlier this week."Hairstylists and other small business owners in San Francisco and elsewhere are doing what they need to do to survive," said Kious. "The point of releasing this video was to show a woman in a high-risk age group who spends much of her time on TV warning about the dangers of COVID-19, feel safe and comfortable in a San Francisco salon, and can be responsible for being cautious and mindful. Why can't the rest of San Francisco and the rest of America do that too?"The attorney for stylist Johnathan Denardo, who worked with Pelosi, confirms Pelosi's claims of a "setup" and says Kious has been pressuring stylists to work at the salon during the city-mandated closure.Soleiman APC, the firm representing Jonathan DeNardo, a stylist at eSalon who admitted to providing his service to Pelosi, released the following statement on his behalf: