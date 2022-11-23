San Antonio teen shot by officer while eating hamburger finally home from hospital

Erik Cantu, 17, was shot by a San Antonio officer while trying to eat a hamburger. Weeks later, he is now awake and alert at a hospital, according to the family's GoFundMe page.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- A teen shot by a San Antonio police officer as he put his car in reverse while eating a hamburger has been released after weeks in a hospital, his family's lawyer said Wednesday.

Erik Cantu was allowed to go home nearly two months after he was shot in a McDonald's parking lot, according to a statement from attorney Ben Crump. The 17-year-old's parents said they're "overjoyed at his progress in the past two weeks," but that he "still has a long road to recovery."

Cantu's parents issued the full statement below:

"Our family's prayers have been answered, and we are incredibly grateful that our son Erik is home with us. Erik still has a long road to recovery ahead of him but, we are overjoyed at his progress in the past two weeks. It means the world to us that we can spend Thanksgiving as a family outside of the hospital walls, where we have lived since Erik was horribly injured. We are thankful for many blessings this week - Erik's strength, everyone who has supported us through Erik's hospitalization, and the grace of God. Thank you."

Cantu was shot on Oct. 2 by Officer James Brennand, who police later said was responding to an unrelated disturbance when he saw Cantu inside a car that he believed had evaded him the day before during an attempted traffic stop.

After the shooting, the 27-year-old rookie officer was fired and charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public official. Police said Brennand violated his training and police procedures after approaching the car, which they said he believed to have been stolen. Although the car's registration plates didn't match the vehicle, the car was not stolen, according to police.

In body camera footage released by police, Brennand opens the car door and tells Cantu to get out. The car drives backward with the door open, and the officer fires multiple times into the vehicle. He continues to shoot as the car drives away.

